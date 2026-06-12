Wizz Air shares surged 10% in London this morning, a takeoff fueled by a sharp decline in global oil prices, with Brent crude dropping 3% to $86.5. The airline is uniquely positioned to benefit from this retreat, particularly as it has one of the lowest fuel hedge positions amongst European carriers, with only 55% covered at a price of $683 per ton through March 2027. Yesterday, the company also reported earnings that beat expectations, resulting in the stock closing up 6%. This morning, however, Bernstein maintains a more sober outlook, sticking to its "market perform" rating and even lowering its target price from GBP 13 to GBP 12. Conversely, UBS is more optimistic, however, confirming its "buy" rating.

Bernstein characterizes the Hungarian carrier's growth strategy as "particularly aggressive," noting its commitment to significant capacity increases - even during the winter season - a period when most carriers scale back operations in response to rising fuel costs. This approach aims to capture market share from more vulnerable competitors, although the broker warns it could pressure unit revenues and short-term profitability.



Furthermore, Bernstein suggests that the recent volatility in fuel prices challenges part of the group's recovery narrative, and now forecasts a net loss of approximately €500m for 2027. Additionally, elevated kerosene costs could slow Wizz Air's deleveraging process more significantly than previously anticipated.



Nevertheless, the broker points out that several tailwinds remain in place, specifically the gradual reduction in aircraft groundings related to GTF engine issues, the closure of the Abu Dhabi joint venture, and a restructured Airbus order book designed to limit capital expenditure requirements. Wizz Air also retains structural advantages through its A321neo fleet and its dominant position in Central and Eastern European markets.



For Bernstein, the trajectory of fuel prices and the execution of this growth strategy will now be the decisive factors.



However, UBS confirms its "buy" recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of GBP 14.30. The broker noted that while yesterday's annual results featured no major surprises, they highlighted several signs of operational and financial improvement.



According to the firm, a primary highlight is the balance sheet, with cash reserves reaching €2.1bn compared to €1.7bn a year earlier, while the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio fell to 3.7x from 4.4x previously. UBS views this trend as a clear signal of the carrier's strengthening financial position.



The note also emphasizes the steady resolution of the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine crisis. The number of grounded aircraft has decreased to 24, down from 30 at the end of the fiscal year and 37 a year ago. Most importantly, Wizz Air now expects only 15 to 20 grounded aircraft by the end of 2027, an outlook UBS considers superior to previous guidance, with a full return to service for the entire fleet expected by the end of the 2027 calendar year.