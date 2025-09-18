UBS maintains its neutral rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of €117 after the group announced its growth figures.



Wolters Kluwer announces faster growth in July and August compared to the first half of the year and accelerates its €1bn share buyback program, UBS said.



The analyst believes that the expected impact of this stronger growth is neutral on 2025 EPS forecasts.



Wolters Kluwer's growth should recover in H2, but medium-term challenges could limit the acceleration. We are reducing EPS by 3%-4% for FY 2025-2026E, UBS said.