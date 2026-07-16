The company's next phase of growth may hinge on strong execution and market timing.

Published on 07/16/2026 at 07:03 am EDT - Modified on 07/16/2026 at 08:46 am EDT

Australia’s government is putting its money into gas. Through its Future Gas Strategy in 2024, the Anthony Albanese government locked in gas as a key player through 2050, backing ongoing development and long-term LNG investment to balance export ambitions with domestic energy security. On top of that, Australia’s FY 27 budget keeps the momentum going by backing gas as a crucial transition fuel.

These policies come at a critical time. Global LNG demand is projected to spike 60% by 2035, thanks to rising demand from Europe and Asia. Concurrently, declining Australian legacy gas supply strengthens the case for new infrastructure and projects.

This brings us to Woodside Energy Group, Australia’s largest independent oil and gas producer and a major LNG exporter. Right now, Woodside Energy has two growth projects in progress to capture this sustained demand. Its Scarborough project is on track to deliver its first revenue-generating LNG shipment in Q4 26, with Louisiana LNG following in FY 29, cementing its long-term LNG growth strategy through the next decade. Before those strategies pay off, the current scoreboard looks bumpy.

Figures hit by weather

Woodside Energy’s Q1 26 operating revenue declined 1.6% y/y to USD 3.26bn from USD 3.31bn in Q1 25. This is surprising, given that the company's sales volume in Q1 26 rose 3% y/y to clock 51.7MMboe from 50.3MMboe in Q1 25.

To add to its woes, average realized prices also slipped 2% y/y to USD 63/boe, from USD 64/boe in Q1 25. Taken on its own, this number doesn’t pose a threat for an energy producer operating in volatile commodity markets.

However, the real party pooper here was production. This fell 8% y/y to 45.2MMboe from 49.1MMboe as cyclone disruptions and adverse weather affected Australian operations. The numbers suggest the company was not fighting a pricing problem in Q1 26; its challenge was operational rather than market driven.

Total capex in Q1 26 was USD 1.3bn, down from USD 1.8bn in Q1 25 as the Scarborough capex fell to USD 275m in Q1 26, down from USD 322m in Q1 25. Despite the weather disruption, management stood firm on its FY 26 production guidance of 172MMboe –186 MMboe, suggesting the range had enough room to take the hit.

A re-rating in the making?

Woodside Energy's share price has softened from recent highs. At AUD 29.5 (USD 20.6), the stock has delivered a solid 22% return over the past 12 months. However, it is still below its 52-week high of AUD 35.8 (USD 25.1). The gap suggests investors are cautious given the uncertainty in energy markets.

Valuations echo this sentiment. The stock is currently valued at a FY 26e P/E of 10.9x, compared with its 3-year historical average P/E multiple of 14.5x.

Analysts remain cautious, with 4 out of 11 tracking analysts having “Buy” ratings on the stock, with most (seven) rating it a “Hold”. Their average target price of AUD 32.7 (USD 22.9) implies approximately 9.5% upside potential from current levels. Strong operational execution continues to drive this steady growth potential.

Clouds on the horizon

Oil prices are the biggest risk. A projected drop to USD 65 a barrel in 2027, as per the US Energy Information Administration, could threaten revenues linked to Woodside Energy's gas pricing. Regulatory pressures compound these market challenges. Australia's 20% domestic gas reservation scheme introduces compliance hurdles. Woodside Energy also faces escalating costs from tightening climate regulations and rising threats of global trade disruptions tied to geopolitical tensions.