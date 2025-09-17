Workday is expected to open sharply higher (pmt +8.2%), following the announcement by its board of directors of an additional $4bn authorization to repurchase Class A shares.



This share repurchase program, which has no expiration date and may be suspended at any time, is in addition to the remaining available balance, which amounted to approximately $1.2bn at the end of July.



The publisher of cloud-based management software for businesses and government agencies added that it intends to repurchase $5bn of its own Class A shares through its 2026-27 fiscal year.



'The timing and total amount of share repurchases will depend on business, economic and market conditions, the company's needs and regulatory requirements, prevailing share prices, and other considerations,' it said.