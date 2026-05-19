Workday scales up presence in India to accelerate AI push

Workday plans to rapidly expand its Indian workforce to support growing investments in artificial intelligence and the opening of new offices across the country. The US-based HR and enterprise management software provider, which already operates in Mumbai and two other Indian cities, is now set to establish a presence in Delhi and Bangalore. The group's headcount in India has more than doubled in just over a year, reaching around 1,300 employees.

India has emerged as a strategic hub for multinationals, driven by its vast pool of skilled labor, competitive costs, and expanding capabilities in technology and finance. Workday already serves over 1,800 clients in the country out of a global total of 11,500 corporate users, including Target, Netflix, and Nvidia. According to Sunil Jose, President of Workday India, the group intends to maintain its current hiring pace in the coming months.



Workday also aims to ramp up its AI investments, both for internal operations and enterprise-facing products. Sunil Jose noted that the group's AI agents are increasingly deployed across payroll, recruitment, finance, and expense management to automate repetitive tasks. The executive highlighted that a major global retailer reduced its hiring turnaround time by 70% using these tools. This momentum comes as India-based technology centers aggressively recruit specialists in generative AI and data analytics.