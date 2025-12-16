Worldline is clockin up a sixth straight gain on the Paris stockmarket today, having risen by over 10% to EUR1.7185 at one point this morning.

Since its all-time low on December 9, the stock has rebounded over 30%, in a kind of Santa-come-early rally. Amongst the 350 main Paris-listed companies, Worldline simply posts the most disastrous showing of 2025: -80%, despite its recent bounce-back. This is enough to edge out Casino (-78%) and Soitec (-71%).

An Ave Maria investment

In trying to find a more credible explanation than "December bargain-hunting targets the year's worst performers in the special-situations universe first," we ended up finding a Bloomberg Intelligence brief that takes a positive view of the former Atos unit. That said, the document is dated December 16 and does not explain the frenzy of the previous sessions, which began with the sale of its PaymentIQ subsidiary.

Still, the note is quite interesting, since it is not every day that you see a positive study on Worldline in 2025. Moreover, beyond its record drop in 2025, the company also ranks as one of the least favored by analysts: 13 negative or neutral ratings out of 14. Quite a feat.

But let's talk about some constructive points.

Bloomberg places the French group ahead of Italy's Nexi in the race for "agentic" commerce, a market estimated at $5 trillion, where autonomous agents perform tasks for users. This lead is built on a more advanced platform and a faster roadmap, with a first pilot slated for H1 2026 in partnership with Google Cloud. AI, agentic, Google Cloud... the buzzwords that have fueled stock gains since 2023 are all there.

The last shall be first

The Bloomberg report suggests that in its 2030 plan, Worldline has correctly identified its shortcomings and intends to address them with a bold streamlining of its platforms, improving its offering and boosting earnings: on paper, this sounds appealing. Bloomberg drives the point home by noting that unlike Adyen, Nexi or Stripe, Worldline has a competitive edge thanks to its systemic payment infrastructure and its long-standing relations with the financial world.

For the record, we have found the analyst positive on the name - it's AlphaValue, which finds the aforementioned plan appealing. Here the broker summarizes: "Worldline remains a perilous restructuring story in a rapidly changing sector. However, it benefits from solid assets, a strong shareholder base and a roster of key banking partners. In addition, it can also be regarded as a strategic asset, notably by the French state, which should help improve risk perception, particularly from a regulatory standpoint."