Worldline acquires remaining 20% stake in Worldline Greece

The payment services specialist has decided to acquire the remaining 20% stake held by Eurobank, a Greek lender, in their Worldline Greece joint venture for a total consideration of 72 million euros.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/19/2026 at 02:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following the completion of this transaction, which is funded by available cash, Worldline will hold 100% of its Greek subsidiary.



This agreement supports the simplification initiatives outlined in the North Star 2030 transformation plan and aligns with Worldline's strategy to focus resources on its core European payment markets.



The partnership between Worldline and Eurobank has generated significant growth and value for merchants in Greece. The company intends to maintain its strong and long-standing strategic commercial partnership with Eurobank, leveraging the bank's extensive network as a key distribution channel for its payment products and services, targeting both physical and online merchants. The group also remains committed to supporting the development of Greek commerce, which ranks among Worldline's most dynamic markets.



This transaction has been factored into the group's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio projections for 2026, which is expected to be below 2x by the end of 2026.