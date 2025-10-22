Worldline's revenue reached €1,149m in Q3, down 0.8% y-o-y.



Merchant Services revenue amounted to €862m, down 0.1% compared to Q3 2024 and down 3.5% on a net revenue basis.



For 2025, Worldline anticipates an organic decline in Group sales (between 1% and 4%, i.e. a low single digit percentage), with an improvement in H2 vs. H1. Management remains focused on cost control and confirms its target of €50m in cash cost savings on an annualized basis by the end of 2025.



EBITDA is expected between €830m and €855m, impacted by lower revenues and a still negative customer and sector mix.



Free cash flow is expected to be between -€30m and €0m, depending on adjusted EBITDA, with strict control of capital expenditure and higher financing costs.