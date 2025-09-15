On Monday Worldline announced the appointment of Srikanth Seshadri, previously Director of Treasury and Financing at Alstom, as its CFO.



This appointment is part of the recent changes in the payment specialist's senior management team since the arrival of a new CEO, Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, in February.



It also comes as the group's debt rating was downgraded last month by S&P, which lowered it to 'BB' with a negative outlook, from 'BBB-' with a negative outlook previously.



In a press release, Worldline highlights that Srikanth Seshadri contributed to Alstom's debt reduction efforts and to maintaining its investment grade rating throughout its recovery phase.



A British national of Indian origin, Seshadri began his career at Arthur Andersen, where he worked for five years in auditing and technology risk management consulting in India. He had been employed by Alstom since 2002 and has held positions in France, Switzerland, Singapore, and the UK.



Seshadri, who completed executive training at INSEAD, succeeds Gregory Lambertie, who has decided to pursue new professional opportunities.



Following this appointment, Worldline's share price rose 2.6% on Monday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange, marking one of the strongest increases in the SBF 120 index.