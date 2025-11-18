BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, declared to the AMF that on November 14, it had exceeded the threshold of 5% of Worldline's voting rights as a result of an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.

The US asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, 18,679,924 Worldline shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 6.58% of the capital and 5.68% of the voting rights of the payment solutions group.