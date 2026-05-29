Worldline completes divestment of New Zealand operations

Worldline has announced the completion of the sale of its New Zealand payment business to Cuscal Limited for an enterprise value of approximately EUR 17 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Worldline will continue to provide technology and software services to Cuscal throughout a transitional period.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/29/2026 at 02:19 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Managed independently from Worldline's European operations, the New Zealand payment business processes approximately 70% of all in-store transactions and serves the country's four major acquirers alongside some forty issuers.



This transaction marks another significant milestone in the execution of Worldline's strategy to refocus its activities on European payments, streamline operations, and optimize resource allocation.



For reference, the impact of this deconsolidation on the group's revenue and adjusted EBITDA is estimated at approximately EUR 35 million and EUR 12 million, respectively. The impact on free cash flow is expected to be limited.



Combined net proceeds from all previously announced divestments are estimated to range between EUR 560 million and EUR 610 million. These funds are expected to be received in 2026, thereby strengthening the group's financial profile, increasing strategic flexibility, and supporting the redeployment of capital toward its core business.