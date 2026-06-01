Worldline finalizes divestment
The payment services specialist has completed the sale of its Mobility & e-Transactional Services (MeTS) business to Magellan Partners, a French and European consulting and technology firm.
Published on 06/01/2026 at 02:47 am EDT
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According to Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO of Worldline: 'The closing of the Mobility & e-Transactional Services transaction marks a key step in the execution of our North Star plan, achieved on schedule despite the complexity of the operation. We are now fully refocused on our core business and expertise: payments in Europe'.
The company detailed that the approximately 120 million euro gap between enterprise value and net proceeds is primarily explained by carve-out costs, pension liabilities, other debt-like items, and capital gains tax. The net proceeds from the sale also exclude approximately 40 million euros in cash held by the entity.