Worldline finalizes divestment

The payment services specialist has completed the sale of its Mobility & e-Transactional Services (MeTS) business to Magellan Partners, a French and European consulting and technology firm.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/01/2026 at 02:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The transaction, based on an enterprise value of 400 million euros and generating net cash proceeds of approximately 280 million euros, marks a new milestone in Worldline's strategic and geographical refocusing. The company aims to concentrate its investments and innovation on the group's core business: European payments.



According to Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO of Worldline: 'The closing of the Mobility & e-Transactional Services transaction marks a key step in the execution of our North Star plan, achieved on schedule despite the complexity of the operation. We are now fully refocused on our core business and expertise: payments in Europe'.



The company detailed that the approximately 120 million euro gap between enterprise value and net proceeds is primarily explained by carve-out costs, pension liabilities, other debt-like items, and capital gains tax. The net proceeds from the sale also exclude approximately 40 million euros in cash held by the entity.