Worldline: Goldman Sachs Intl Falls Below 10% Ownership Threshold

Goldman Sachs International has informed the AMF that, as of December 17, it has individually fallen below the 10% ownership threshold in Worldline, now holding 9.74% of the payment solutions group's share capital and 8.41% of its voting rights.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/23/2025 at 10:22 am EST

This threshold crossing is the result of an off-market sale of Worldline shares and a decrease in the number of shares held through assimilation. Goldman Sachs Group has not crossed any threshold and continues to hold, indirectly, 10.01% of the share capital and 8.65% of the voting rights.