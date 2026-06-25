The use case centers on an artificial intelligence agent tasked with helping a Crédit Agricole customer buy tickets for a festival. After setting search criteria (budget, type of event and location), the customer receives a selection of options, chooses a festival and then asks the AI agent to initiate the purchase on the Weezevent platform.

The transaction is executed only after the customer's explicit approval. Crédit Agricole, as the issuing bank, handles authentication and payment authorization, while specific identifiers ensure the operation's traceability.

The entire payment process is handled on Worldline's infrastructure, interacting with the Mastercard network, to ensure the transaction is executed securely.