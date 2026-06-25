Worldline launches agentic payments in France with Crédit Agricole and Mastercard
Worldline, Crédit Agricole and Mastercard said Thursday they have completed France's first live, in-production agentic payment transaction, a step aimed at paving the way for the development of agentic commerce in a secure payments environment.
Published on 06/25/2026 at 04:00 am EDT
Contact us to request a correction
The transaction is executed only after the customer's explicit approval. Crédit Agricole, as the issuing bank, handles authentication and payment authorization, while specific identifiers ensure the operation's traceability.
The entire payment process is handled on Worldline's infrastructure, interacting with the Mastercard network, to ensure the transaction is executed securely.