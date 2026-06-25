Worldline launches agentic payments in France with Crédit Agricole and Mastercard

Worldline, Crédit Agricole and Mastercard said Thursday they have completed France's first live, in-production agentic payment transaction, a step aimed at paving the way for the development of agentic commerce in a secure payments environment.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/25/2026 at 04:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The use case centers on an artificial intelligence agent tasked with helping a Crédit Agricole customer buy tickets for a festival. After setting search criteria (budget, type of event and location), the customer receives a selection of options, chooses a festival and then asks the AI agent to initiate the purchase on the Weezevent platform.



The transaction is executed only after the customer's explicit approval. Crédit Agricole, as the issuing bank, handles authentication and payment authorization, while specific identifiers ensure the operation's traceability.



The entire payment process is handled on Worldline's infrastructure, interacting with the Mastercard network, to ensure the transaction is executed securely.