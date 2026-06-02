Worldline paves the way for agentic commerce in Europe

The European payment services specialist and ING announced at the Money20/20 trade show the successful completion of Europe's first end-to-end agentic payment transaction in a production environment, in partnership with Mastercard.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/02/2026 at 12:01 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The transaction was carried out between an ING cardholder and a Dutch merchant. It relies on a shared infrastructure deployed across the Netherlands and Belgium, utilizing the Mastercard network alongside the secure authentication and authorization mechanisms of the three partners.



This demonstration validates the ability of an artificial intelligence agent acting on behalf of a merchant to securely initiate and authenticate a payment across multiple European markets.



'Agentic commerce is no longer theoretical: it is production-ready today', stated Madalena Cascais Tomé, member of Worldline's Executive Committee. According to her, this transaction demonstrates that the group already possesses an operational infrastructure on a European scale covering acceptance, acquiring, authentication, and card issuance.