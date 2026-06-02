Worldline paves the way for agentic commerce in Europe
The European payment services specialist and ING announced at the Money20/20 trade show the successful completion of Europe's first end-to-end agentic payment transaction in a production environment, in partnership with Mastercard.
Published on 06/02/2026 at 12:01 pm EDT
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This demonstration validates the ability of an artificial intelligence agent acting on behalf of a merchant to securely initiate and authenticate a payment across multiple European markets.
'Agentic commerce is no longer theoretical: it is production-ready today', stated Madalena Cascais Tomé, member of Worldline's Executive Committee. According to her, this transaction demonstrates that the group already possesses an operational infrastructure on a European scale covering acceptance, acquiring, authentication, and card issuance.