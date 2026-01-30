Worldline Reduces the Par Value of Its Shares

Worldline announces the implementation of a capital reduction by decreasing the par value of its shares, following a decision by the Board of Directors on January 29. This operation lowers the par value of each share from €0.68 to €0.02.

"This operation is purely technical and has no impact on the market value of the company's shares, nor on the number of shares in circulation or the company's equity value," the company clarified.



The move is part of preparations for the total capital increase of approximately €500 million announced at the investor day on November 6, 2025, by helping to secure its execution.



Following this capital reduction, the share capital of the payment solutions group will remain composed of 283,964,175 ordinary shares.