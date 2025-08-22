Worldline announced that its credit rating had been downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, but the payment solutions group nevertheless confirmed its "continued commitment to financial discipline." (cp: +3%).
Following the publication of its H1 results, the US agency downgraded its long-term credit rating to 'BB' with negative outlook (from 'BBB-' with negative outlook) and its short-term credit rating to 'B' (from 'A-3').
Worldline nevertheless states that this decision has no impact on its current financing, maturities or marginal cost of debt, and that its 2025/2026 refinancing needs are already fully addressed.
Adding that S&P Global Ratings continues to view its liquidity profile as 'exceptional', it notes that its strategic roadmap to reposition itself and unlock its full potential will be presented on November 6.
Worldline: S&P Global downgrades credit rating but stock up
Published on 08/22/2025 at 10:22 am EDT
