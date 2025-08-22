Worldline announced that its credit rating had been downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, but the payment solutions group nevertheless confirmed its "continued commitment to financial discipline." (cp: +3%).



Following the publication of its H1 results, the US agency downgraded its long-term credit rating to 'BB' with negative outlook (from 'BBB-' with negative outlook) and its short-term credit rating to 'B' (from 'A-3').



Worldline nevertheless states that this decision has no impact on its current financing, maturities or marginal cost of debt, and that its 2025/2026 refinancing needs are already fully addressed.



Adding that S&P Global Ratings continues to view its liquidity profile as 'exceptional', it notes that its strategic roadmap to reposition itself and unlock its full potential will be presented on November 6.