Worldline is strengthening its long-term partnership with PSA Payment Services Austria, a key player in the development of comprehensive payment solutions in Austria.

Worldline will assist PSA in migrating to its next-generation platform, which complies with European standards.

"Worldline's next-generation payment platforms, cloud-based and API-native, deliver scalable payment processing while ensuring high agility in the deployment of new functionalities," the group stated.

Madalena Cascais Tomé, Head of Processing and Financial Institutions at Worldline, said: "We sincerely thank the PSA team for their trust and are fully committed to supporting their future strategy with top-tier solutions, continuous innovation, and deep expertise in payments."