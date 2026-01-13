Worldline Strengthens Partnership with PSA Payment Services Austria
Published on 01/13/2026 at 04:09 am EST
Worldline will assist PSA in migrating to its next-generation platform, which complies with European standards.
"Worldline's next-generation payment platforms, cloud-based and API-native, deliver scalable payment processing while ensuring high agility in the deployment of new functionalities," the group stated.
Madalena Cascais Tomé, Head of Processing and Financial Institutions at Worldline, said: "We sincerely thank the PSA team for their trust and are fully committed to supporting their future strategy with top-tier solutions, continuous innovation, and deep expertise in payments."