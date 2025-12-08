Worldline announced on Monday that it is considering the sale of its payment orchestration platform, PaymentIQ, to Incore Invest, a Swedish investment fund specializing in fintechs, for an estimated amount of around EUR160 million.

In a press release, the French payment technology specialist stated that the transaction is part of its strategy to refocus on its core activities, a key element of its "North Star" transformation plan set for 2023.

"This transaction will simplify operations, optimize resource allocation, and allow management teams to focus on payment activities for merchants and financial institutions," the group explained, reiterating its intention to concentrate on segments that generate synergies.

Worldline emphasized that the proceeds from the sale will also strengthen its financial profile, improve its medium-term strategic flexibility, and allow it to allocate resources to its strategic businesses.

Based on the 2026 fiscal year, the impact of deconsolidating PaymentIQ on revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow generation is estimated at EUR50 million, EUR40 million, and EUR30 million respectively, on a full-year basis.

The closing of the transaction is expected during the first quarter of 2026.

In total, Worldline indicated that the net cash proceeds from the combined disposals of PaymentIQ, the mobility and web transactional services segment, North American operations, and the electronic data management business (formerly Cetrel Securities) to SIX, should amount to between EUR510 million and EUR560 million.

On the Paris Stock Exchange, Worldline shares rose by 0.6% on Monday morning following these announcements, compared to a 0.3% decline for the SBF 120 index. However, the stock still shows an annual decrease of 84% with just over three weeks remaining before the close of the 2026 fiscal year.