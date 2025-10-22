Invest Securities confirms its opinion "under review" ahead of the November 6 CMD and the publication of Q3 revenue.



The analyst believes that this publication is fairly reassuring, both in terms of Q3 operating activity, the tightened 2025 guidance, the final conclusions of the audits conducted by Accuracy and Oliver Wyman, and questions surrounding cash pooling and debt reduction (sale of North American operations for €70m, in addition to the Mobility & Web Services operations for €410m, as already announced in July).



"While the situation appears to be stabilizing on an operational level, we will have to wait until the CMD scheduled for November 6 to make a more definitive assessment, evaluating the strategy deployed by the new management and, above all, quantifying the financial impact of the recovery and its timetable," Invest Securities points out.