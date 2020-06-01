Log in
worldsteel announces the 2019 Steel Sustainability Champions

06/01/2020 | 04:41am EDT

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has recognised 9 companies as Steel Sustainability Champions for their work in 2019.

Now in its third year, the Steel Sustainability Champions Programme commends those steel companies that are most clearly demonstrating their commitment to sustainable development.

The 2019 Steel Sustainability Champions are:

  • ArcelorMittal
  • BlueScope Steel Limited
  • China Steel Corporation (CSC)
  • JSW Steel Limited
  • Nippon Steel Corporation
  • Tata Steel Europe
  • Tata Steel Limited
  • Tenaris
  • Ternium

BlueScope Steel Limited, China Steel Corporation (CSC) and Nippon Steel Corporation are recognised as Champions for the first time. JSW Steel Limited and Ternium are recognised for the second consecutive year. ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel Europe, Tata Steel Limited and Tenaris are recognised for the third consecutive year.

To be recognised, steel companies must:

Commit:

  • Sign the worldsteel Sustainable Development Charter

Measure:

  • Provide data for 6 of the worldsteel Sustainability Indicators (material efficiency, environmental management systems, lost time injury frequency rate, employee training, investment in new processes and products, economic value distributed)
  • Provide Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) data to worldsteel's data collection programme that covers more than 50% of the company's crude steel production data and is less than 5 years old.

Act:

  • Publish a sustainability-related report
  • Be shortlisted in one of 5 worldsteel Steelie Awards (Innovation of the year, Excellence in sustainability, Excellence in Life Cycle Assessment, Excellence in education and training, and Excellence in Communications programmes) or must be recognised in the Safety and Health Recognition Programme.

Champions are normally presented with certificates at the April Special General Meeting of the Board of Members. COVID-19 lockdown measures made this impossible this year, but photographs of members with their certificates in their home countries, along with photographs of previous Champions, are available on Flickr.

More information on worldsteel's sustainability initiatives is available here.

#Ends#

Notes

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.

Disclaimer

World Steel Association published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:40:09 UTC
