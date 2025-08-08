Oddo BHF confirms its 'Neutral' rating on WPP shares, with an unchanged target price of 520p. The broker notes that its H1 2025 results are broadly in line with those in its 9 July trading update, although remain below its expectations, with no operational catalyst identified in the short-to-medium term.



Organic growth came in at -5.8% in Q2 (vs. -5.3% expected), while H1 EBIT was £412m, in line with the £400m-£450m range previously communicated. The group's margin fell to 8.5%, penalised by higher-than-expected restructuring costs and lower-than-expected organic performance.



The broker emphasizes that the trend is likely to remain challenging until mid-2026, with an increased risk of significant budget losses, which could lead to further downward revisions. The interim dividend has been reduced to 7.5p from 15p a year earlier, and the capital allocation policy could be reviewed by the new CEO, Cindy Rose.