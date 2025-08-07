On Thursday WPP reported an organic revenue decline of 5.8% for Q2, a slightly sharper contraction than expected, which the British advertising group attributed to pressure on advertisers' budgets and a slowdown in new contract wins.



The world leader in the sector said it recorded net revenue of £2.54bn for the quarter, down 12.6% on a reported basis.



In its statement, WPP said it had been particularly affected by an 8.3% organic decline in its consumer products business, a segment in which it is the leader with clients such as Unilever and Nestlé.



From a geographical perspective, the United Kingdom, down 6.5%, appears to have been particularly hard hit by the situation.



For the first half of the year as a whole, its operating margin fell to 8.2%, compared with 11.5% a year earlier.



These performances contrast with those of its French rival Publicis, which posted organic growth of 5.4% in the first six months of the year, with a record operating margin of 17.4%.



WPP nevertheless confirmed its forecast for the full year, saying it still expects annual sales to decline in a range of 3% to 5%, with an operating margin expected to fall by 0.50 to 1.75 percentage points y-o-y.



Last month, the company took investors by surprise when it announced a downward revision of its 2025 targets, a warning that led to the dismissal of Mark Read, who will be replaced in September by Cindy Rose, a Microsoft executive specializing in AI.



Another worrying factor is that its free cash flow (FCF) was negative at £1.27bn in H1, compared with a more limited cash outflow of £845m in the same period of 2024.



In order to maintain some financial flexibility, the group announced that it would halve its half-yearly dividend from 15 to 7.5 pence.



WPP shares fell 3.6% after these announcements on Thursday morning on the London Stock Exchange, marking the second-biggest rise in the FTSE 100 index, which was down 0.3% at the same time.



WPP shares have now lost more than 50% since the beginning of the year, while Publicis has fallen 25%.