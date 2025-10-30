The group posted revenue of £3,259m for Q3 2025, down 8.4%.



By geography, North America was down 6.0% and the UK was down 8.9%. Western Continental Europe also deteriorated quarter-on-quarter (-4.4%, excluding the impact of exceptional factors in Q2), while the Rest of the World improved (-5.0%), with growth of 6.7% in India and a decline of 10.6% in China.



Revenue of £9,922m since the beginning of the year was down 8.0%.



Based on the past year and the outlook for Q4, the group expects revenue growth at constant currency and excluding passed-through costs to be between -5.5% and -6.0% (compared to -3% to -5% previously).



Management expects a current operating margin of around 13% (compared with a previous forecast of a decline of 50bp-to-175bp year-on-year, excluding currency effects).



Adjusted operating cash flow forecasts before working capital remain unchanged at £1.1bn to £1.2bn.



Following the revision of these targets, the stock slumped nearly -14% on the London Stock Exchange.