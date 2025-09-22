Wynn Resorts is a premium developer and operator of luxury integrated resorts with exposure to three of the world's most profitable gaming markets-Macau, Las Vegas, and the greater Boston region. After having completed a heavy post-pandemic rebuild, the group is harvesting near-record property?level profitability in the US and expect to have a Wynn Resort withing 8 hours of 96% of the world's population in early 2027.

The gambling industry has rebounded strongly since the pandemic, but its growth is now being shaped by digitalization. Traditional casino slots and table games remain the backbone of revenue, generating nearly $49.7 billion in 2024, yet the fastest expansion is taking place in sports betting and iGaming. Sports betting grew from $7.5 billion in 2022 to $13.7 billion in 2024, while iGaming nearly doubled from $5.0 billion to $8.4 billion in the same period. This shift shows how mobile access, online platforms, and legal reforms are driving new streams of growth beyond brick-and-mortar casinos.

The online gambling market’s trajectory further highlights the industry’s transformation. Valued at just $1 billion in 2017, it reached $20 billion in 2023 and $25 billion in 2024, with projections of $30 billion in 2025 and $40 billion by 2029. This rapid expansion is powered by trends such as mobile casino games, cryptocurrency wagering, and VR-based platforms, which make gambling increasingly accessible and appealing to younger demographics. For Wynn, which remains anchored in luxury physical resorts, these shifts present both competitive threats and potential opportunities for strategic digital integration.

Wynn Palace, opened in 2016 on the Cotai Strip, is a showcase of luxury with over 1,700 rooms, a performance lake, and nearly half a million square feet of gaming. It continues to draw premium-mass visitors and is preparing for a new phase with added entertainment and non-gaming features.

Wynn Macau, first opened in 2006 and expanded in 2010, anchors Wynn’s presence in downtown Macau. With two hotel towers, luxury retail, and iconic attractions like the Tree of Prosperity, it remains a magnet for premium guests in a highly competitive market.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, spanning 215 acres, combine nearly 5,000 rooms, world-class dining and nightlife, a golf course, and vast convention space. They set the standard for luxury on the Strip and continue to post record profitability through service and reinvestment.

Encore Boston Harbor, launched in 2019, is the East Coast’s only Forbes 5-Star casino resort. With a 671-room hotel, 210,000 square feet of gaming, and a unique waterfront setting, it delivers steady performance while drawing customers from well beyond Boston.

In Las Vegas, Wynn has reinforced its leadership on the Strip with record earnings: property EBITDAR hit $552 million in 2Q25, following $533 million in 1Q25 and a peak of $619 million in 4Q24. Margins have consistently held above 31%, reaching as high as 33.7% at the end of 2024.

Wynn’s 40% stake in Wynn Al Marjan Island marks its biggest expansion in years, with the resort on track for an early 2027 opening. As of July 28, 2025, the tower and podium were visibly rising on Ras Al Khaimah’s coast, supported by a growing team of 100 senior executives and managers that will expand to over 300 by year-end. The June 2025 purchase of Wynn Mayfair in London strengthens its VIP network, ensuring the UAE project launches with both the infrastructure and clientele to compete at the highest end of global gaming.

Picture as of July 2025

Wynn competes head-to-head with some of the strongest operators in global gaming. In Macau, it goes up against Galaxy, Sands China’s Venetian Macau, Melco, MGM Macau, and SJM, all clustered across Cotai and the peninsula. Regionally, rivals include Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa, Resorts World Genting in Malaysia, casinos in South Korea, the Philippines’ Entertainment City, and integrated resorts in Vietnam and Cambodia. On the Las Vegas Strip, Wynn’s peers are giants like MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, alongside new large-scale projects reshaping the market. Encore Boston Harbor faces a more regional field, competing with MGM Springfield, Rhode Island’s Bally’s properties, and Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, while also contending with lotteries, online gaming, and sports betting across New England.

Wynn generates most of its revenue from its casino operations, which accounted for $4.26 billion in 2024, up 14.6% from $3.72 billion in 2023. The strongest driver came from Macau, where Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau combined for $3.68 billion, an 18.8% jump year-on-year. Wynn Palace rose 17.5% to $2.22 billion, while Wynn Macau climbed 20.7% to $1.46 billion, reflecting Macau’s recovery as travel restrictions eased. Las Vegas also contributed meaningfully, with $2.57 billion in 2024 revenue, a 3.7% increase from the prior year. Encore Boston Harbor, by contrast, slipped slightly to $857 million, down 1.0%.

Non-casino revenues add another layer of diversification but remain smaller in scale. In 2024, Wynn generated $1.24 billion from rooms (up 4.8%), $1.07 billion from food and beverage (up 3.9%), and $555 million from entertainment, retail, and other (down 7.3%). Altogether, non-gaming revenues reached $2.87 billion, just 1.9% above 2023. This mix underscores that while Wynn continues to grow its hotel, dining, and retail segments, the company’s core profitability is still overwhelmingly tied to gaming performance, particularly in Macau and Las Vegas.

In Q2 2025, Wynn’s Macau results were mixed. Wynn Palace reported $539.6 million in revenue, down slightly from last year, with EBITDAR falling to $157.2 million as both mass and VIP table hold underperformed. Wynn Macau, meanwhile, grew revenue to $343.8 million and held EBITDAR steady at $96.5 million, helped by a VIP win rate of 3.41%, well above last year’s 2.19%.

In the U.S., Wynn Las Vegas delivered $638.6 million in revenue and $234.8 million in EBITDAR, edging past last year despite table hold dipping just below expectations. Encore Boston Harbor added $215.7 million in revenue and $63.9 million in EBITDAR, with table win improving to 21.3% from 19.6%. It ended the quarter with $1.98 billion in cash, most of it in Macau, against $10.54 billion in debt. Meanwhile, investment in Wynn Al Marjan Island continued, with $58.2 million added in the quarter, bringing the total to $741.1 million ahead of its 2027 opening.

In Q2 2025, Wynn reported total operating revenue of $1.74 billion, nearly unchanged from $1.73 billion a year earlier. Casino revenue rose to $1.05 billion from $1.01 billion, reflecting solid gaming volumes despite softer hold in Macau, while non-gaming categories came under pressure: room revenue slipped to $291.1 million from $304.5 million, food and beverage declined to $261.1 million from $281.4 million, and entertainment, retail, and other revenue eased slightly to $133.9 million from $138.1 million. For the first half of 2025, revenue came to $3.44 billion versus $3.60 billion in the prior year, with casino performance holding steady at $2.09 billion but rooms and food and beverage down $66 million and $37 million, respectively.

Wynn’s business is highly exposed to economic cycles and regulation. A slowdown in the U.S., China, or Macau can quickly cut into demand for luxury gaming and hospitality, while strict licensing in Nevada, Massachusetts, and Macau leaves little margin for compliance missteps. Legal challenges, including a 2024 settlement that saw Wynn Las Vegas forfeit $130 million, show how reputational and financial risks can materialize. Add in reliance on key leaders, geopolitical tensions, and travel or capital restrictions in Asia, and the company faces persistent uncertainty despite its strong brand.

Wynn is moving into its next stage of growth on solid footing, with Macau showing renewed momentum, Las Vegas delivering record profits, and Encore Boston Harbor providing consistent returns. Casino operations remain the backbone of earnings, even as hotels, dining, and retail face some softness. The upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, scheduled to open in 2027, will give the company a major new foothold in the Middle East luxury tourism market and broaden its global reach. While economic downturns, regulatory pressure, and geopolitical uncertainty remain real risks, Wynn’s focus on service, design, and disciplined expansion leaves it well positioned to sustain profitability and capture new high-end demand.