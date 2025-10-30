x402: the forgotten code reviving crypto's new AI-agent boom

Momentum is returning to the crypto-AI sector, fueled by renewed confidence in artificial intelligence and the rise of x402 protocol that could bring AI agents into the mainstream.

Published on 10/30/2025 at 09:51 am EDT

Something is brewing in the crypto–AI space

On October 24, Oracle announced a record $38bn debt raise to fund two AI data centers tied to OpenAI’s “Stargate” initiative. The move signaled a massive new wave of infrastructure spending — and markets noticed. AI-linked tokens jumped across the board, lifting high-performance miners and spilling into the AI-agent sector. 

Over the weekend, $VIRTUAL gained 128%, $CLANKER surged 436%, and $AIXBT doubled. The rally was fueled not only by the Oracle news but also by a renewed spotlight on a technical breakthrough — the long-forgotten x402 protocol. 

As noted in a16z’s State of Crypto 2025 report, x402 could become the financial backbone of autonomous AI agents, a sector Gartner expects to reach $30 trillion by 2030. 

AI agents  

The AI agent sector had one of the most aggressive runs earlier this year, and it’s showing early signs of strength again. According to CoinGecko, Virtual remains the leader in AI agent sector with a $974m market cap. That’s still far below this January’s peak of $4.5bn, but the momentum seems to be returning. Virtual lets users build, deploy, and monetize their own AI agents. 

It’s followed by the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ($FET), a foundational layer for autonomous economic agents, now valued at $682m (vs $3.6bn at its peak in January). 

Other interesting projects include Cookie.fun ($COOKIE, $55m market cap), a social AI agent, Clanker ($CLANKER, $111m), an on-chain agent that deploys tokens based on social or on-chain triggers, and Hey Anon ($ANON, $20m), a multi-modal DeFi assistant.  

Use cases and ideas abound, and the recent implementation of the long-forgotten x402 protocol may be just the catalyst the sector needs to trigger its next phase of growth. 

The x402 protocol 

Initially proposed by Coinbase ($COIN) developers in May, x402 revives the unused HTTP 402 status code — “Payment Required” — as an internet-native payment layer. The protocol enables websites or APIs to request instant crypto payments directly within standard HTTP requests: no accounts, no wallets, no custom APIs — just automatic blockchain settlement. 

The concept has gained strong traction within the AI-agent sector, where it allows agents to request a service, receive a 402 payment prompt, and send a signed stablecoin transfer that the system verifies on-chain. 

The x402 protocol adoption has surged dramatically in recent weeks. According to Dune Analytics, x402 helped execute over 932,000 transactions last week — a 34,300% increase from the previous week, which was already the busiest since launch. The spike was strong enough for CoinGecko to introduce an “x402 tokens” category, now representing a market cap of roughly $804m. 

If growth continues, x402 could become the first functional bridge between AI systems and blockchain-based economic activity. As crypto investor Ryan Adams wrote on X, “If x402 takes off, it will completely change the business model of the internet.” He predicts a future where agents will take over most online activity, enabling microtransactions as the “currency of the AI internet” — eliminating the need for subscriptions, intrusive ads, and other legacy monetization models. 

Indirectly, x402’s rise could also benefit Ethereum, likely to become the main blockchain implementing it. Since Coinbase is behind the standard and Base L2 runs atop Ethereum, the network would capture the associated stablecoin flow. 

As the a16z report notes, around 1,000 builders have shifted from crypto to AI since ChatGPT’s launch in November 2022, drawn by the surge in funding and innovation around large language models. Yet the flow goes both ways: a comparable number of professionals from traditional finance and Big Tech have entered crypto during this period, attracted by its open infrastructure and programmable money. Finance, tech, crypto, and AI now overlap more than ever, each borrowing talent, tools, and ideas from the others — an encouraging sign for their long-term vitality. 

