xMatters Flow Designer brings no-code incident management workflows to the enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xMatters ( www.xmatters.com ), a digital service availability platform that prevents IT issues from becoming business problems, today announced the launch of its Flow Designer — a powerful tool that allows users to create incident management workflows using a no-code drag-and-drop interface.



Modern IT teams need to manage the complexity of synchronizing data, tools, and people at the speed of customer demand. From a minor issue to the largest customer-facing incident, problems must be addressed efficiently. With xMatters Flow Designer, any authorized user — from software developers to IT generalists — can automate resolution with the simplicity of an elegant drag-and-drop experience.

Key benefits include greater consistency as teams follow guided, pre-defined remediation workflows; higher velocity as automation decreases the mean time to resolution; and increased productivity through a reduction in unplanned work across development and technical teams. Flow Designer also allows organizations to maintain the integrity of data shared across all of their tools and systems.

“The intention of xMatters Flow Designer is simple: to make it easy for enterprises to create cohesive, consistent resolution processes that translate into higher productivity benefits. Flow Designer turns hours of coding into a few minutes of dragging and dropping. That makes it much easier to automate incident management, which in turn frees up IT to focus on business outcomes and objectives,” said Doug Peete, Chief Product Office at xMatters.

Flow Designer represents the latest innovation from xMatters aimed at unlocking the potential of fully-automated toolchains. Combined with the xMatters Integration Directory – which contains dozens of built-in integrations – Flow Designer gives organizations the power of simplicity to automate incident management workflows.

In a 2018 report, Gartner noted: “By 2021, 90% of [Infrastructure and Operations] leaders who do not actively manage I&O toolchain flow will be replaced by leaders who do.”

Cheryl Razzell, Global Head of Digital Platform Operations at HSBC, said: "We utilize a multitude of tools in our environment and we're always bringing in more, so Flow Designer's visual interface can help enterprise-wide with custom workflow creation and process standardization across teams. xMatters Flow Designer allows proofs-of-concept for incident management when new services come online."

Lucas Villeneuve, Systems Engineer at Constant Contact, said: “xMatters Flow Designer allows us to streamline incident management within our complex environments, and be more inclusive of less technical teams in driving processes to resolution. Having an intuitive system of record for workflows is a game changer because a greater percentage of our organization can reap the value from toolchain building in a way that wasn't accessible before.

“In addition, Flow Designer makes it easier to understand how to improve workflows and decrease the manual intervention necessary within incident management lifecycles, from end to end. Post-mortems become a much more valuable and informative process when you can see everything laid out visually.”

Andreas Grabner, Director of Strategic Partners at Dynatrace, said: "Dynatrace's software intelligence platform has the unique ability to identify the root cause of problems using artificial intelligence. The logical next step is to automatically trigger the right remediation based on our data. xMatters’ Flow Designer provides an attractive way to visually design remediation workflows without having to write code. This enables SRE teams and line-of-business managers to closely work together to design high quality digital services operations."

When a critical alert is identified, the workflows created in Flow Designer automatically drive resolution by kicking off a series of steps such as creating a ticket in the service desk, posting progress updates to a status page, and engaging key team members to track and resolve the issue. With the simplicity of Flow Designer, anyone can build workflows tailored to address highly specific or complex use cases.

Flow Designer is available today for xMatters customers, and the company is exhibiting at Google Cloud Next from April 9-11 at Booth S1461 at the Moscone Center.

For more information on Flow Designer, please visit: https://www.xmatters.com/flow-designer/

About xMatters

xMatters is a digital service availability platform that helps enterprises prevent, manage, and resolve IT incidents. From the Global 2000 to small workgroups and innovative DevOps teams, organizations around the world rely on xMatters to maintain operational visibility and control in highly complex IT environments. By providing toolchain integrations with hundreds of IT management, security, and DevOps applications, xMatters allows organizations to automate key processes and streamline workflows. xMatters is trusted by leading global companies including BMC Software, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, DXC technology, Experian, NVIDIA, ViaSat, and Vodafone. xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xMatters.com .

Press Contact

Vanessa Koo

PulpPR for xMatters

vanessa@pulppr.com