xMatters expands capabilities to help enterprises increase control and accountability during IT incidents

03/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xMatters (www.xmatters.com), a digital service availability platform that prevents IT issues from becoming business problems, today announced it has expanded capabilities to help enterprises reduce noise and optimize incident management. New features include richer alert reporting to ensure IT team accountability, as well as greater control in combating event floods at the individual integration level.

Notification Response Reporting
When an IT incident arises, xMatters automatically sends smart notifications to alert and engage the correct resources that can resolve the issue. These notifications are highly targeted and driven by contextual information such as the specific nature of the issue and necessary skillset, on-call scheduling, language, and geographical location.

xMatters’ new reporting allows IT leaders to drill down into the individual notification level and know who was notified, whether or not the individual responded, and whether or not a notification delivery failed. In addition, xMatters also captures data for how engaged users then respond -- for instance, whether they then create a support ticket or escalate the issue to a higher tier. This extends the types of event data to which customers have unlimited visibility to include individual accountability.

“Responsibility for service performance is often shared across teams, and becomes more complex in a microservices environment. Notification response reporting helps IT leaders drive accountability across the organization, as well as better understand how their teams are responding,” said Doug Peete, Chief Product Officer at xMatters. “In today’s hypercompetitive markets, it’s no longer just about avoiding the high cost of downtime, which averages at $300,000 for one hour. Businesses simply can’t afford any degradation to performance or they risk losing out to competitors.”

Event Flood Control at the Integration Level
xMatters' event flood control interface provides end-to-end visibility of incidents across the IT environment. By suppressing similar requests in close succession from noisy systems, xMatters reduces information overload in real-time so teams can focus on what needs fixing.

Authorized users now have the flexibility to enable or disable default event flood control rules for each individual app integration. In addition, users can define parameters on an integration-by-integration basis, creating customized rules that filter out excess noise and prevents unwelcome interruptions.

xMatters customer Credigy Solutions is a global specialty finance company that sees value in these features. “During an average incident, our teams might be bombarded with a thousand notifications about the same issue. It’s very noisy and distracting, but it’s difficult to avoid when your business relies on a multitude of tools and systems that either detect or are affected by something going wrong,” says Shamar Hundley, IT Support Manager at Credigy. “xMatters helps us reduce that noise down to just a handful of relevant alerts, so we’re able to focus on rapid root cause analysis and resolution instead of dismissing irrelevant notifications.”

The new features are available on the xMatters platform today. For more information, please visit www.xMatters.com.

About xMatters
xMatters is a digital service availability platform that helps enterprises prevent, manage, and resolve IT incidents. From the Global 2000 to small workgroups and innovative DevOps teams, organizations around the world rely on xMatters to maintain operational visibility and control in highly complex IT environments. By providing toolchain integrations with hundreds of IT management, security, and DevOps applications, xMatters allows organizations to automate key processes and streamline workflows. xMatters is trusted by leading global companies including BMC Software, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, DXC technology, Experian, Intuit, NVIDIA, Sony Network Interactive, ViaSat, and Vodafone. xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xMatters.com.

Press Contact
Vanessa Koo
PulpPR for xMatters
vanessa@pulppr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
