xSuite to Present P2P Solutions for Business Process Automation at SAP Financials 2020

02/17/2020 | 11:43am EST

Software manufacturer and workflow specialist to show applications for EIM in Finance & Procurement

SAPinsider Financials 2020 in Las Vegas (March 17-19) offers the opportunity to learn directly from the best of the best through visionary keynotes, actionable sessions and facilitated expert discussions. Visitors can meet thought leaders, SAP product experts, experienced end users, industry visionaries, and SAP partners. At booth 423, xSuite will exhibit its P2P process solutions: Workflows for procurement and AP, a Business Partner Portal, and a vendor file, all of which seamlessly integrate into SAP.

SAPinsider Financials Las Vegas is a premier conference for organizations looking to transform and optimize their SAP finance strategy. In addition to financial and managerial accounting, areas such as SAP S/4HANA finance, dedicated SAP solutions, and financial reporting and analytics are also addressed.

At booth 423 this year, visitors can learn all about xSuite’s new Business Partner Portal on the SAP Cloud Platform. The Business Partner Portal adds speed and ease to day-to-day procurement processes with its features for digitizing and streamlining vendor communication and document exchange. Supplier processes, documents and data become clear, coherent, and traceable. POs can be automatically flipped to order acknowledgement, invoice, credit notes and more. The invoices then undergo SAP-integrated processing, checks, and approval through a workflow on the supplier's premises. The xSuite Business Partner Portal also integrates with other AP solutions.

xSuite will also demonstrate its portfolio of smart SAP-integrated, SAP-certified workflow solutions for accounts payable and procurement processes. The xSuite solution for accounts payable provides intelligent rule-based workflows for digital coding and approval of vendor invoices, both for paper documents and for electronic invoices in all major formats. xSuite supports MM and FI, as well as other invoice types.

xSuite is one of the world's leading companies in AP automation and P2P processes in SAP. The company has optimized operations at large and Fortune-500 companies with over 1,200 installations in more than 60 countries, across sectors. As an SAP partner, xSuite offers certified products with exceptionally high standards. The best practices developed by xSuite help companies save time and money through standardized automation and information management. xSuite is not only an innovative software vendor, but also a reliable partner in implementation and support. All xSuite business processes are geared toward fulfilling unique customer demands.

Registration link: https://www.sapinsiderevent.com/events/sapinsider-2020-las-vegas/event-summary-c39d523afb5e457db20eb75f163e1bbf.aspx?5S,M3,c39d523a-fb5e-457d-b20e-b75f163e1bbf=

Receive 20% off your registration fee with code: VIPXS20

Conference:

SAPinsider Financials Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV, March 17-19, 2020

Location:
Bellagio Hotel and Casino
3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South
Las Vegas, NV 89109, U.S.A.


© Business Wire 2020
