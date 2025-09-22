The artificial intelligence company xAI, founded by Elon Musk, is finalizing a $10bn fundraising round based on a valuation of $200bn, according to CNBC. This operation is part of the strong upward trend in valuations in the generative AI sector. In early September, Anthropic raised $13bn at a valuation of $183bn, while OpenAI recently surpassed $500bn in a secondary sale.

This funding round comes after several successive rounds. In December, xAI had already raised $6bn, then an additional $10bn in debt and equity in the spring, at a valuation of nearly $150bn. The company, which merged with social network X (formerly Twitter) in March, is engaged in a race to equip itself with infrastructure and plans to acquire one million Nvidia and AMD chips to power a giant computing cluster under construction in Memphis.

Despite this financial trajectory, xAI remains under fire. Its Grok chatbot has been criticized for comments deemed anti-Semitic or conspiracy-theory-based, and is considered less effective than Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's GPT models. These controversies contrast with Elon Musk's stated ambition, while Tesla has simultaneously submitted a new compensation plan for its CEO to its shareholders, which could reach $975bn.