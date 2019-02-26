xarvio :™ Field Manager officially launched for US market

Today, xarvio™ Digital Farming Solutions by BASF launched the xarvio
Field Manager for the U.S. market at Commodity Classic tradeshow in
Orlando, Florida. The new digital product supports growers and
agronomists to make better informed decisions on protecting their crops
and increasing efficiency and profitability. Field Manager combines the
standard visualization of field zones with two cutting-edge features –
Spray Timer and Zone Spray – to provide growers and agronomists with
tools for identifying field-specific disease risk and optimizing
fungicide applications to improve crop production both economically and
sustainably.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006053/en/
xarvio Field Manager (Graphic: Business Wire)
“At xarvio our goal is to improve and automate crop production even
better than most of the available platform solutions. With Field
Manager, growers and agronomists have many data layers available and
with the status of their fields always at hand, receive field-specific
fungicide application recommendations, and can download field zone
specific variable application maps,” said David Gray, US Commercial
Operations Lead for xarvio at BASF.
xarvio Field Manager supplements farmers’ lifetime knowledge by
providing imaging technology, e.g. satellites, and agronomic models and
data to enable growers to make better informed management decisions.
Key xarvio Field Manager features for the US market include:
-
Spray Timer delivers recommendations to growers’ mobile devices on the
right timing for corn and winter wheat fungicide application by
combining field-specific data (geolocation, crop rotation,
crop/variety, previous applications) with variety data
(susceptibilities, growth stage characteristics) and local weather
data (air and soil temperature and humidity).
-
Zone Spray, now available for canola in 2019, incorporates satellite
imagery to identify productivity zones and then creates variable rate
fungicide application maps for use in growers’ sprayers. Zone Spray
automates the process for growers to identify low productivity zones
where a fungicide application is not economically beneficial. As a
result, growers can more precisely apply fungicides to the highest
productivity zones, making fungicide applications cost-effective in
more fields and improve their economic return in a sustainable manner.
“Farmers are under pressure to increase productivity, while doing so
through sustainable and safe methods. xarvio’s Field Manager is the
latest development in digital farming solutions that leverages available
data and innovative technologies to help farmers address these
challenges to improve crop health and maximize productivity on every
acre,” said Gray. xavio’s Field Manager is available in more than 10
countries and 8 different key field crops. Further functionalities will
be launched in the US soon.
To protect crops and get the most out of their fields this season,
growers can sign up free now for xarvio Field Manager at https://www.xarvio.com/en-US/Field-Manager
or download the app for free from the App Store and Google Play.
xarvio Field Manager is part of a suite of digital farming products
provided by xarvio Digital Farming Solutions, which is part of BASF’s
Agricultural Solutions Division. The xarvio offering also includes
xarvio Scouting app. Launched in the US in 2018, Scouting supports
farmers in efficiently monitoring fields for diseases, weeds, and leaf
damage using a smartphone camera. The xarvio Scouting app is available
for free in the App Store and Google Play.
Further information about xarvio Digital Farming Solutions, xarvio Field
Manager and xarvio Scouting app, please visit www.xarvio.com.
xarvio™ is a trademark of BASF.
About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division
With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent
on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and
healthy environments. Working with farmers, agricultural professionals,
pest management experts and others, it is our role to help make this
possible. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline and broad
portfolio, including seeds and traits, chemical and biological crop
protection, soil management, plant health, pest control and digital
farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production,
we connect innovative thinking and down-to-earth action to create real
world ideas that work – for farmers, society and the planet. In 2018,
our division generated sales of €6.2 billion. For more information,
please visit www.agriculture.basf.com
or any of our social media channels.
About BASF
BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the
North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has
more than 20,000 employees in North America and had sales of around $20
billion in 2018. For more information about BASF’s North American
operations, visit www.basf.com.
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine
economic success with environmental protection and social
responsibility. The approximately 122,000 employees in the BASF Group
work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all
sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is
organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions,
Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF
generated sales of around €63 billion in 2018. BASF shares are traded on
the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS).
Further information at www.basf.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006053/en/