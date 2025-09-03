Meeting for two days in Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the three leaders have sought to display their unity. While each pursues his own agenda, they all share a desire to oppose the United States and the West.

Created in 2001 by China and Russia, with four Central Asian states (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) now has 10 members and 16 observer states.

In Tianjin, over 20 world leaders gathered around Xi Jinping. The summit was intended as a show of strength by the "Global South".

At a time when the United States is imposing tariffs on its trading partners and withdrawing from certain multilateral organizations, Beijing intended to use the summit to promote an alternative to the US-led international order. "We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemony and power politics and practice true multilateralism," Xi Jinping said at the opening of the summit.

Sino-Indian rapprochement

The summit has also provided China with an opportunity to repair its ties with India. Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi, who was making his first visit to China in seven years, agreed on Sunday that their countries were partners and not rivals.

Relations between the two powers had been strained for several years due to disagreements over the demarcation of their shared border. In 2020, a clash between soldiers from the two armies in the Ladakh highlands left 20 dead on the Indian side and four on the Chinese side. Since then, the border has been heavily militarized.

Easier visa requirements, the resumption of religious pilgrimages around Mount Kailash in Chinese-controlled Tibet, the relaunch of direct flights... While the Tianjin meeting did not result in any major announcements (the measures had already been negotiated in recent months), it did mark a détente between both countries.

In reality, India, isolated on the diplomatic scene, had no choice but to move closer to China. Narendra Modi's "Neighborhood First" policy has failed: his neighbors have moved closer to China in recent years. Furthermore, relations with Washington have seriously deteriorated since the confrontation with Pakistan last May. Indeed, following the conflict, for which Donald Trump took credit for the ceasefire, the United States has moved closer to Pakistan. As a result, the head of the Pakistani armed forces, Asim Munir, was welcomed to the White House in June.

Economically, India appeared to be well positioned at the beginning of the year to conclude a trade agreement with the United States. However, negotiations have stalled, with New Delhi refusing to remove its own customs barriers. The United States therefore imposed 25% reciprocal tariffs, to which an additional 25% was added last week. These "secondary tariffs" are intended to punish India for purchasing Russian oil, which effectively supports Russia's war effort.

Reversal of tariffs

The standoff between the United States and India shows the limits of Donald Trump's strategy and the effectiveness of tariffs as a diplomatic tool. For now, the Indians are standing firm and have no intention of stopping their purchases of Russian oil. The images of Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin arm in arm in Tianjin send a clear signal in this respect.

It would therefore appear that Donald Trump's aggressive strategy is undermining decades of diplomatic efforts to build a special relationship with India, the only power capable of counterbalancing China in the Indo-Pacific.

Similarly, if Donald Trump is so conciliatory toward Russia, going so far as to literally roll out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin, it is in the hope of uncoupling Russia from China. Experts describe this strategy as "reverse Kissinger." During the Nixon era, the United States initiated a rapprochement with China, while its main enemy was the USSR.

However, this strategy does not seem to be paying off. Despite the many concessions he seems willing to make, Donald Trump has gained nothing from Vladimir Putin. Fundamentally, China and Russia remain united by their desire to oppose the West and, therefore, the United States.

Over the past ten years, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have met more than 40 times. A few weeks before the start of the war in Ukraine, they celebrated a "friendship without limits" in Beijing. Yesterday, they further deepened their relations by announcing a memorandum of understanding to build the "Power of Siberia 2" gas pipeline, which will enable Russia to export more gas to China.

Show of force in Beijing

The diplomatic sequence ended this morning with an impressive military parade in Beijing, celebrating 80 years since the end of World War II and Japan's surrender. It was a show of strength for Xi Jinping, surrounded by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, guests of honor at the parade.

Donald Trump was quick to react to the images in a sarcastic message: "Please convey my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-Un as you conspire against the United States of America."