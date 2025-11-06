Xylem Inc. reported strong FY 21-24 growth, driven by disciplined execution and high demand for smart metering. The strategic sale of Sensus International to AURELIUS Private Equity optimizes its portfolio, while retaining North American operations for stronger growth. Analysts remain optimistic, highlighting robust stock performance and favorable future projections.

Published on 11/06/2025 at 06:01 am EST - Modified on 11/06/2025 at 06:32 am EST

Xylem Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, DC. It designs, manufactures, and markets equipment for water and wastewater industries, with net sales from transportation and treatment systems (40.3%), hydraulic equipment (25.2%), measurement and control systems (23.5%), and integrated solutions (11%).

Optimizing portfolio

Xylem recently announced the sale of its international water and heat metering business (Sensus International) to AURELIUS Private Equity, marking a strategic step in portfolio optimization and business simplification. The division, which contributed approximately $250m in 2024 revenue and operates primarily in Europe. Xylem is retaining its North American smart metering business, where it sees stronger growth potential and strategic fit, allowing the company to further focus on its core markets and capabilities.

Robust growth momentum

Xylem posted robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 18.1%, reaching $8.6bn in FY24, driven by strong execution of its portfolio simplification strategy and high demand for advanced smart metering. EBIT registered a CAGR of 24.7%, reaching $1.1bn. Consequently, margins improved by 189bp to 13.1%.

Over FY 21-24, the company increased its FCF from $300m to $992m. This was led by increase in CFO which rose from $538m to $1.3bn. In addition, total debt decreased slightly, resulting in improved gearing from 85.3% to 22.5%.

Recently, Xylem reported Q3 25, with robust growth across all business segments and double-digit gains in key areas, driven by disciplined execution and continued high demand.

In comparison, Ingersoll Rand Inc., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 12.0% over FY 21-24, reaching $7.2bn in FY 24. EBIT grew at CAGR of 32.7% to $1.5bn, with its margin expanding from 12.1% to 20.1%.

Strong stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock delivered strong returns of approximately 24.7%. In comparison, Ingersoll Rand's stock delivered negative returns of around 17.1% over the same period. The company paid an annual dividend of $1.4 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Xylem is currently trading at a P/E of 40.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $3.7, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 43.1x and Ingersoll Rand's valuation of 46.5x. The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 23.3x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of USD 1.6bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 26.4x and Ingersoll Rand (23.5x).

Xylem is monitored by 21 analysts, 14 of whom have 'Buy' ratings, with the other seven having 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of $164.6, implying 8.3% upside potential over the stock's current price.

Consensus estimated revenue CAGR of 4.8%, reaching $9.9bn over FY 24-27. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 12.1% to $1.9bn with margins expanding 360bp to 19.6%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 14.4% to $1.3bn. Likewise, for Ingersoll Rand, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 7.2% and a net profit CAGR of 13.6%.

Overall, Xylem demonstrates strong growth and strategic focus, outperforming peers and earning positive analyst sentiment. With disciplined execution and portfolio optimization, the company is well-positioned for continued success in the water and wastewater equipment industry. However, the company faces risks from macroeconomic uncertainty, inflation, regulatory changes, and acquisitions, which could impact its financial results, condition, and forward-looking statements.