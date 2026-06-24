A favorable shipping cycle and steady delivery of higher-priced vessels are at the wheel of these results at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd., though timing fuels this momentum more than structural business changes.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations agency regulating global shipping, locked in its Net-Zero Framework in April 2025. This policy will now dictate who builds ships, what kind they make, and how fast they deliver them, forcing companies to fast-track their fleet replacements right now.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global orderbook hit 169 million compensated gross tonnes (CGT) in 2025. That is 16% of the entire existing global fleet, driven by a production boom that has surged over 25% since 2021. According to the Baltic and International Maritime Council, that orderbook climbed to 191 million CGT over Q1 26, a 17-year high, driven by a 40% y/y jump in new contracting.

For shipyards that are already fully booked and can still build green vessels, which are low-emission and future-ready, revenue is effectively locked in. China sits at the center of all of it. Chinese shipyards led all three major global indicators—shipbuilding, new orders, and order backlog in 2025—for the 16th consecutive year, capturing 63% of new orders by CGT.

Yangzijiang, a Singapore-listed commercial shipbuilder that runs its core yard operations out of China, carries a 22.4 billion US dollars orderbook of 245 vessels scheduled for delivery from 2026 to 2030. Green vessels make up 71% of that backlog by value, providing an advantage since the IMO's framework rewards these specific ship types.

A steady ship

Over FY 25, revenue grew 7.4% y/y to CNY 28.5bn from CNY 26.5bn, which looks fine until you notice profits ran much faster. Net profit rose to CNY 8.6bn, rising 30.2% y/y, from CNY 6.6bn in FY 24. That gap matters.

Shipbuilding, accounting for 94% of FY 25 revenue, was up 6.4% y/y to CNY 26.8bn from CNY 25.2bn. This growth was from delivering older orders locked in at higher prices. It helped that input costs, especially steel, stayed cooperative.

Margins tell the story more clearly than revenue. In related news, gross margin expanded to 34.2% in FY 25 from 28.7%, and net margin hit 30.3% against 25% last year.

Cash flow from operations fell from CNY 13bn to CNY 4.4bn, pointing to a working capital drain. Consequently, FCF fell from an inflow of CNY 9.5bn to an outflow of CNY 6.4bn.

Baked-in gains

The stock has already had its moment. At SGD 3.6 (CNY18.8), it’s up 60.4% over the past 12 months, even after pulling back from a 52-week high of SGD 4.6 (CNY24). That tells you a lot of the earnings cycle has been priced in already.

Valuation looks cheap at first glance. The stock trades at 7.6x forward P/E based on FY 26 estimated earnings versus a three-year average of 8.6x. That’s not a deep gap, especially for a business where earnings are tied closely to contract timing and cost cycles.

The market isn’t ignoring the earnings strength. Ten out of 11 analysts rate it a buy, with a target implying 26% upside for an average target price of CNY 23.4 (SGD 4.5). When market sentiment is unanimous, the benchmark for delivering further upside quietly rises.

Rough seas ahead

The business is riding a good cycle, but there are cracks if you look closer. Management flags ongoing geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and shifting trade policies, which already delayed orders earlier in the year. If global trade slows or policy changes tighten, demand can wobble quickly.

Freight rates swing, costs move, and shipbuilding contracts lock in today’s assumptions for years. Add regulatory pressure from decarbonization and stricter environmental rules, and execution risks go up.