Yann Michel joins Elis Management Board

Elis has announced an upcoming change to its Management Board effective September 5, with the appointment of Yann Michel, currently Deputy COO, as a member of the Management Board, succeeding Matthieu Lecharny.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/04/2026 at 01:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

After more than 16 years with the industrial laundry group, Matthieu Lecharny has chosen to pursue a personal project and did not seek the renewal of his term as a member of the Management Board. He will remain fully committed to his duties until the end of his mandate on September 5.



To succeed him on the Management Board, the Supervisory Board has appointed Yann Michel, currently Deputy COO, who oversees Pest Control activities, operations in three French regions, as well as the group's operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Eastern Europe.



Yann Michel's appointment as a member of the Management Board will take effect on September 5, 2026, for a four-year term ending September 5, 2030. An engineer by training, he joined Elis in 2004 as a production manager.



Furthermore, as part of the review of Management Board mandates, the Supervisory Board confirmed the four-year renewal, until September 5, 2030, of the mandates of Xavier Martiré, Chairman of the Management Board, and Louis Guyot, member of the Management Board.