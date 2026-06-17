Yesterday on Wall Street: Markets Close on a Mixed Note

Wall Street ended Tuesday's session on a mixed note, though optimism generally prevailed as the VIX retreated another -1.5% to slip below 16.00, despite a slight 0.57% decline in the S&P 500 to 7,511 at the close. While the Dow Jones climbed 0.64% to 52,000, the Nasdaq-100 shed 1.89% to 29,968 as the technology sector showed signs of losing momentum.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 01:05 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Just two days ahead of the quadruple witching session (with Friday being a holiday), the tech sector is pulling back: the SOXX dropped -5.9% to 591.24, after peaking at a record $629.64 at the very start of the session. The Nasdaq-100, which as of yesterday was up +20% year-to-date, could still reach 30,540 by Thursday evening.



The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2% and the Nasdaq-100 dropped -1.89% (following a +3.1% surge the previous day), but optimists will focus on the Dow Jones' brilliant double record, hitting 52,190 intraday and closing at the symbolic 52,000 mark.



Special mention goes once again to SpaceX, which reached a new peak of $225.64 (+14% intraday) before closing at $201.8 (+4.8%). At $225, SpaceX was up +66% from its IPO price, representing a market capitalization of over $3,000bn: the fourth largest on the planet, trailing only Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft (and nearly reaching parity with the latter).



Wall Street's caution may be explained by the feeling that much of the good news is already priced in. From this perspective, the retreat of WTI toward $76.5 has already been factored in at least 25 times since April 8 following premature announcements by Donald Trump.



Investor attention will shift this Wednesday to the first press conference by Kevin Warsh, the new head of the Federal Reserve (Fed): there appears to be zero suspense regarding a status quo on monetary policy (with benchmark rates maintained in a range between 3.50% and 3.75%). He is expected to justify this decision by citing opposing forces: on one hand, inflation trending toward a 5% annual rate, and on the other, a weakening labor market (though not yet obvious) and deteriorating economic prospects.



One of the major issues in the coming days will be the Bank of Japan's stance following its interest rate hike (raised by +0.25% to 1.00% for the first time since 1995): the sharp rise in the Japanese 10-year yield (+10 basis points to 2.6700%) had no real impact on exchange rates this Tuesday.



If the yen falls back below 161 per dollar, the BOJ will be forced to intervene and support its currency by selling Treasuries: at the worst possible time for the United States, which is heading straight toward $40,000bn in debt, with refinancing costs exceeding $1,300bn per year.