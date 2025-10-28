Yokohama posted a decent top-line momentum in H1 25, underpinned by its core tire segment and a resilient replacement market across key regions. The recent launch of a high-durability hose for the mining sector further diversifies Yokohama's portfolio and highlights management's commitment to global leadership in value-added industrial solutions.

The Yokohama Rubber Company Limited, founded in 1917, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, specializes in the manufacture of rubber-based products, with a primary focus on tires for passenger cars, trucks, hoses, belts, and various industrial rubber solutions. These products are marketed under brands like ADVAN, BluEarth, GEOLANDAR, and iceGUARD.

Yokohama is present in over 120 countries worldwide, supported by regional sales offices, distribution centers, and R&D centers across Japan, the US, Europe, and Asia. Yokohama has over 50 production facilities spread across Japan, India, US, Thailand, Europe, South America, etc. The company emphasizes innovation, quality, and sustainability to meet the evolving needs of the automotive and industrial sectors.

It operates through three segments, namely: Tires (89.4% of H1 25 revenue), Multiple businesses (MB) (9.8%), and Others (0.8%). In addition, the company is geographically segmented into: North America (29.4% of FY 24 revenue), Japan (27.0%), Europe (21.3%), Asia (14.4%), and Others (7.9%).

High durability hose launch

On October 16, 2025, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd. announced the launch of a high-durability 42MPa hose with 3/8-inch diameter for overseas underground mining markets. This product adheres to ISO18752 DC Type durability standards and U.S. MSHA flame-retardant requirements, providing superior safety and performance in confined, high-stress environments. It enables broadening 42MPa Versatran’s applicability to mining and industrial sectors.

The strategic move enhances Yokohama’s global standing in the hydraulic hose market, aligning with its aim to become a premier provider of high-performance industrial solutions. The product's cutting-edge features and compliance with international standards are poised to fuel revenue growth and margin expansion in FY 26.

Continued strong performance

Yokohama has demonstrated robust performance over FY 21-24, achieving a revenue CAGR of 17.7%, reaching JPY1.1tn in FY24, primarily driven by higher sales volumes and increased demands for large-size consumer tires. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 26.5% to JPY129.0bn in FY24, with margins expanding by 227bp to 11.8%.



The company experienced a rise in CFO, from JPY68.3bn to JPY94.5bn. This resulted in growth in cash and cash equivalent increasing from JPY42.5bn to JPY136.0bn.



In comparison, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., a local peer, achieved a revenue CAGR of 9.0%, reaching JPY1.2tn over FY 21-24. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 18.8% to JPY84.3bn, with margin expansion from 5.4% to 7.0%.

Over H1 25, the company experienced double-digit revenue growth, on account of rise in original equipment tire sales, driven by strong demand in Japan and increased shipments for new energy vehicles from China. However, the operating margin contracted by 120bp to 9.5%, due to a rise in the cost of sales and operating expenses. Looking forward to FY 25, the company expects revenue expansion of 12.8% y/y and operating profit growth of 17.9% y/y. Likewise, net profit is estimated to grow by 17.5% y/y. EPS is expected to reach JPY558.2.

Impressive stock returns

Over the past year, Yokohama’ stock rose sharply (+78.3%), indicating robust performance and investor gains over the period. In comparison, Sumitomo delivered lower returns of 16.9%. In addition, Yokohama declared dividends of JPY50.0, with a rate of return of 1.5%. Over the coming years, analysts expect a dividend yield of 3.0%.



Yokohama is currently trading at P/E of 10.0x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of JPY572.4, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 7.4x but lower than that of Sumitomo (10.6x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT of 8.9x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of JPY144.9bn, which is slightly higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.1x and that of Sumitomo (8.6x).

The stock is monitored by nine analysts with six having ‘Buy’ ratings and three having ‘Hold’ ratings for a target price of JPY6,130.0, reflecting a 7.2% upside potential over the current market price.

Overall, Yokohama demonstrated robust performance in H1 25, driven by strong top-line growth and margin expansion. The company's strategic focus on key products has improved its market standing, while initiatives like the launch of a new product line in its portfolio emphasize long-term foresight. However, the company faces risks from rising costs, currency fluctuations, and global economic uncertainties, which may impact profitability.