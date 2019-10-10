Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

youturn : Announces Formation of Advisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

youturn, an innovative, recovery-focused video platform providing education and resources for those impacted by addiction, announced their newly formed advisory council composed of business leaders, physicians and researchers who will help shape the solutions available to companies and their employees.

These council members have a diverse set of experiences and will provide guidance and support to the youturn executive board.

“We are fortunate to have such a range of accomplished members on our advisory council,” says Shaler Houser, CEO and co-founder of youturn. “Our goal is to offer solutions and help employers mitigate the risks associated with alcohol and substance misuse in the workplace. To have such a strong group of people believe in our mission and work with us to shape and develop our platform is a tremendous benefit to everyone involved, especially the individuals who need support.”

The youturn council members include:

  • Jennifer Angier - VP of Addiction Services Recovery for the Meadows Behavioral Health
  • Hamilton Baiden - Executive Vice President and General Manager of Heritage Health Solutions
  • Dustan Barber, PhD - Retired Executive and Former Professor of Pharmocology, Toxicology and Physiology
  • Jim Harber, MD - Medical Director for Behavioral Health Group - Spartanburg
  • Sharon Holder, PhD - Embedded Research Scientist in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Prisma Health Upstate and Research Assistant Professor in the Institute on Family & Neighborhood Life at Clemson University
  • Edwin McCain - Musician, Platinum Recording Artist, Singer/Songwriter, Long-term Recovery Advocate
  • Sammy Riddle - Head of M&A for TPG-sponsored Transplace, Former SVP for Transplace, and Former President of the Upstate SC Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals
  • Greg Williams - Strategic Health Policy Consultant and Award-Winning Filmmaker

About youturn

youturn is a recovery-focused video platform designed to educate and support individuals and businesses impacted by addiction. Developed by experts in recovery, it is an affordable wellness option and risk mitigation tool that provides information and insight into substance misuse-related issues for employers, family members and those struggling with addiction. To learn more visit www.youturn.net.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pLEIDOS : Ravens And Leidos Host Prescription Drug Take Back
PU
03:05pBenchPrep Announces Brad Hainer as New Vice President of Sales
GL
03:04pWORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:04pFREDDIE MAC : US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 3.57%
AQ
03:02pRENAULT : CEO denounces 'coup' at Renault - Les Echos
RE
03:01pBEST BUY : named best company to work for during holiday season
PU
03:01pEATON VANCE CORP. : Increases Quarterly Dividend
PR
03:01pTraditional PC Market Continues to Grow Despite Issues in the Supply Chain, According to IDC
BU
03:01pFORD MOTOR COMPANY : Declares Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2019
BU
03:01pTRITON DIGITAL : Releases Webcast Metrics Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for June 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
2Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
4AT&T : AT&T Sheds Puerto Rican Unit -- WSJ
5PG&E CORPORATION : Fire Fears Push PG&E To Black Out Millions -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group