youturn : Announces Formation of Advisory Board

youturn, an innovative, recovery-focused video platform providing education and resources for those impacted by addiction, announced their newly formed advisory council composed of business leaders, physicians and researchers who will help shape the solutions available to companies and their employees.

These council members have a diverse set of experiences and will provide guidance and support to the youturn executive board.

“We are fortunate to have such a range of accomplished members on our advisory council,” says Shaler Houser, CEO and co-founder of youturn. “Our goal is to offer solutions and help employers mitigate the risks associated with alcohol and substance misuse in the workplace. To have such a strong group of people believe in our mission and work with us to shape and develop our platform is a tremendous benefit to everyone involved, especially the individuals who need support.”

The youturn council members include:

Jennifer Angier - VP of Addiction Services Recovery for the Meadows Behavioral Health

Hamilton Baiden - Executive Vice President and General Manager of Heritage Health Solutions

Dustan Barber, PhD - Retired Executive and Former Professor of Pharmocology, Toxicology and Physiology

Jim Harber, MD - Medical Director for Behavioral Health Group - Spartanburg

Sharon Holder, PhD - Embedded Research Scientist in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Prisma Health Upstate and Research Assistant Professor in the Institute on Family & Neighborhood Life at Clemson University

Edwin McCain - Musician, Platinum Recording Artist, Singer/Songwriter, Long-term Recovery Advocate

Sammy Riddle - Head of M&A for TPG-sponsored Transplace, Former SVP for Transplace, and Former President of the Upstate SC Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals

Greg Williams - Strategic Health Policy Consultant and Award-Winning Filmmaker

About youturn

youturn is a recovery-focused video platform designed to educate and support individuals and businesses impacted by addiction. Developed by experts in recovery, it is an affordable wellness option and risk mitigation tool that provides information and insight into substance misuse-related issues for employers, family members and those struggling with addiction. To learn more visit www.youturn.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191010005777/en/