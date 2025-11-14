Tensions surrounding yttrium, a rare metal essential to strategic industrial sectors, are intensifying following the introduction of Chinese export controls in April. As the world's leading supplier, China is severely restricting authorized volumes, causing supply delays, soaring prices, and growing concerns in the aerospace, energy, and semiconductor industries. Despite a partial suspension of the restrictions obtained during Sino-American diplomatic discussions, the April measures remain in force and are weighing heavily on the global market.

In Europe, yttrium oxide prices have risen 45-fold since the beginning of the year, reaching $270 per kilo. The situation is particularly critical in the United States, where 93% of yttrium imports come directly or indirectly from China. The aerospace industry is warning of its heavy dependence, while semiconductor manufacturers are reporting extreme pressure on their capacities. Gas turbines in the energy sector, which are also dependent on yttrium-based coatings, have not yet been affected, but major manufacturers are closely monitoring market developments.

The yttrium market remains opaque, and stock levels outside China are poorly understood. Some traders are already reporting shortages, while others are signaling a drastic drop in their reserves. In an attempt to reduce strategic dependence, the US is banking on the imminent launch of domestic production by ReElement Technologies, with an initial capacity of 200 tons per year. This initiative could eventually offset some of the 470 tons imported in 2024, but it will not be enough on its own to ward off the specter of a new global rare earth crisis.