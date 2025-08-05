Yum! Brands has reported EPS excluding exceptional items of $1.44 for Q2 2025, up 7% y-o-y, with adjusted operating profit up 2%.



The restaurant group reported system sales growth of 4% excluding currency effects, with growth of 6% at Taco Bell and 5% at KFC, while sales at Pizza Hut declined 1%.



Yum! Brands confirms its long-term growth algorithm, namely growth (excluding currency effects and the 53rd week) of at least 8% for adjusted operating profit and 7% for system sales.