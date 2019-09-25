Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

zGlue Launches Industry's First Chiplet Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- zGlue, the chiplet integration company, today launched ChipletStore™, an online portal comprising of chiplet listing and browsing portals integrated with the development software, zGlue ChipBuilder™. Chiplet suppliers can now list complete descriptions of their chiplets using a vendor console and can control sharing of chiplet information with specific customers. This is the industry's first online library of chiplets with detailed design data, design tool, and manufacturing support for a range of applications from embedded devices to high performance computing.

zGlue ChipletStore™, an online portal comprising of chiplet listing and browsing portals integrated with the development software, zGlue ChipBuilder.

zGlue previously devised a format for the encoding of chiplet information referred to as the zGlue chiplet information Exchange Format (ZEF), which is available as an open source file format.  Chiplet manufacturers can use ZEF format to list the electrical, mechanical, and input/output information of their parts via a vendor console portal. Vendor console access is limited to invited partners only.

Chiplets listed via the vendor console go through a quality assurance and information security process before they are made available to users on ChipletStore™ and ChipBuilder™. ChipBuilder™ simplifies and streamlines the design process by allowing easy selection and placement of chiplets on zGlue's Smart Fabric™ silicon interposer. The number of available chiplets has been steadily growing as new chiplet manufacturers join the program.  The available chiplets categories include processors, communication, sensor, memory, and battery management chiplets from the world's leading semiconductor companies.

"Heterogeneous integration of chiplets into integrated circuits is already a growing business.  A tremendous opportunity awaits, though, when chiplets become available in an accessible fashion similar to silicon design IP blocks," said Jawad Nasrullah, CTO of zGlue Inc. "A key enabler for the growth of such chiplet market is standardization of machine-readable representation of chiplets from various angles including architecture, design automation, supply chain, as well as software stacks. As a chiplet integration company, we are offering tools to enable an ecosystem of companies to serve various upcoming applications of chiplet-based ICs."

About zGlue Inc.
Founded in 2014, zGlue is a venture funded startup in Mountain View, California offering custom chip solutions based on a growing ecosystem of chiplets. Its ChipBuilder™ platform allows chips to be fully customized while eliminating high costs, long time to design, and associated risks. Offered products include a shuttle run for sample builds, volume builds, development kits, and design software. The company has offices in US and China.  More information can be found at www.zglue.com.

Contact
Phone: 408.515.4217
Email: media@zglue.com

Related Links
Website: https://www.zglue.com/  
Presskit: https://zglue.com/presskit
ChipletStore: https://www.zglue.com/chipletstore
Technology Video: https://zglue.com/#tech
zGlue Chiplet Info Exchange Format: https://github.com/zglue/ZEF
Twitter: @zGlue

zGlue Logo (PRNewsfoto/zGlue, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zglue-launches-industrys-first-chiplet-store-300925606.html

SOURCE zGlue, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33pTrump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
RE
06:33pSAY YES TO THE AI DRESS : Entrepreneur Brings GPUs to Fashion
PU
06:28pGOLDIN FINANCIAL : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 june 2019
PU
06:22pBOEING : Lawmaker urges FAA to consider pilots' skills globally
AQ
06:22pCLPH CHINA LOGISTICS PROPERTY : Notice of listing on the stock exchange of hong kong limited - china logistics property holdings co., ltd - us$162,475,000 8.75% senior notes due 2021
PU
06:18pTURNERS : Concludes Oxford Finance Strategic Review
PU
06:18pCRYSTAL LAKE MINING : Closing of Non‑brokered Private Placement
PU
06:18pCREDICORP : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
06:16pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Match Group, Inc. Investors (MTCH)
BU
06:15pHENKEL : North America Celebrates 143rd Anniversary With Launch of Employee “#trashfighters” Initiative Against Plastic Waste
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group