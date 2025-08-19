On Tuesday Baader Helvea upgraded Zalando shares from "accumulate" to "buy," while lowering its target price from €37 to €32.



In a morning report, Baader Helvea analysts expressed confidence in the online fashion specialist's prospects, particularly thanks to its merger with the clothing platform About You.



While Zalando's share price has fallen 29% YTD, amid doubts and a sluggish consumer climate, Baader says that its Q2 2025 results were reassuring, pointing out that the group has raised its profit forecasts and sees positive synergies in H2.



In its opinion, the merger of these two leading players in the German online ready-to-wear market will create a giant aiming for annual revenue growth of 5% to 9% and an adjusted operating margin (EBIT) of 6%-8% by 2028, thanks to a better product mix, cost synergies (expected to reach €100m per year by 2029) and greater operational efficiency.