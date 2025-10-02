Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €31 ahead of its Q3 results.



The analyst presents his forecasts for these results, which will be released on November 6.



Jefferies expects adjusted EBIT to fall 3% short of consensus, with revenue forecasts in line but its gross margin down 70bp, due to the loyalty program, AboutYou, and economic headwinds, somewhat offset by operating expense growth that is significantly above consensus thanks to marketing and logistics leverage.



Analysts' FY EBIT estimates remain unchanged, at 1% above consensus forecasts, with it continuing to see numerous opportunities for market share generating substantial leverage at valuation levels close to their lows, the broker notes.