Zalando shares rebounded on Tuesday in Frankfurt, after hitting nearly one-year lows last week, thanks to an upgrade from Baader Helvea (to "buy" from "accumulate").



At around noon, the online fashion retailer's shares were up 2.7%, the silver medal holder on the DAX, which was pretty flat (+0.1%) at the same time.



In its morning comments, Baader Helvea analysts expressed confidence in the e-commerce group's prospects, particularly thanks to its merger with the clothing platform About You.



While Zalando's share price has fallen 29% YTD, amid doubts and a sluggish consumer climate, Q2 2025 results were reassuring, Baader notes, which points out that Zalando has raised its earnings estimate and sees positive synergies in H2.



In its opinion, the merger of these two leading players in the German online ready-to-wear market will create a giant aiming for annual revenue growth of 5% to 9% and an adjusted operating margin (EBIT) of 6%-8% by 2028, thanks to a better product mix, cost synergies (expected to reach €100m p.a. in 2029) and greater operational efficiency.



However, the broker has reduced its target price for the share from €37 to €32.