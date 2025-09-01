Stifel resumes coverage of Zalando with a buy recommendation and a target price of €36.



The analyst believes that the recent 25% decline in the share price (compared with an 8% increase for the Stoxx Europe 600 index) and the decline in the EV/EBITDA ratio to 5.4x create an attractive entry point for a convincing optimization of the business model, paving the way for a 19% CAGR in EBIT over 2024-2028e, and a free cash flow margin of above 4% from FY 2027E onwards.



With consensus expectations being low and the market overestimating the risks associated with the integration of Abut You and deflation induced by Chinese platforms, we see significant upside potential as Zalando implements its strategic plan, the broker said.