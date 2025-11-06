Zalando maintained its profitable growth trajectory and recorded gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth of 21.6% to €4.2bn and revenue growth of 26.5% to €3bn in Q3. Following this announcement, the stock was up nearly 8%.



On a pro-forma basis, GMV increased by 6.7% and revenue by 7.5%, fueled by strong performance from Zalando and About You.



Adjusted EBIT improved to €96m, underscoring the company's focus on profitable growth.



It has confirmed its FY 2025 guidance, thanks to the strong performance since the beginning of the year.



Jefferies estimates this morning that Zalando's Q3 results show an impressive recovery in GMV and revenue growth, which appears to be spreading across all geographies, segments, and activities.



However, the analyst believes that the gross margin is weaker than expected due to the impact of AboutYou's dilution, which is expected to continue, at least in part, in Q4.



"This is offset, however, by good control of operating expenses," Jefferies points out.



"We expect the debate between healthy revenue and temporarily weak gross margin to be intense today, although we believe this development is broadly consistent with our thesis that revenue momentum is driving leverage on operating expenses," the analyst adds.