Published on 11/12/2025 at 10:25 am EST - Modified on 11/12/2025 at 10:40 am EST

ZEC’s impressive surge signals renewed interest in privacy as regulation tightens and zero-knowledge tech goes mainstream.

In one of the most surprising moves of this cycle, Zcash (ZEC) has surged 1,270% in just 40 days — a performance rarely seen among established cryptocurrencies. Once a sub-$1 billion privacy coin, Zcash has climbed into the top 30 cryptos, now holding a market capitalization of about $7.8 billion.

Privacy coins have historically lagged bull markets. In both 2017 and 2021, their rallies were modest compared with DeFi or meme tokens. This cycle may be different. As regulatory surveillance tightens and zero-knowledge technology gains traction across Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon, privacy is gaining new relevance, and the market reacts.

After years trading between $17 and $85, Zcash finally broke out of its long consolidation, peaking near $750 on November 7 before correcting to $477, according to CoinGecko. The 2024 halving and a series of upcoming technical upgrades have revived the narrative of a “fresh start” for one of crypto’s oldest privacy projects.

The rise of privacy coins

Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has undergone numerous trends, including ICOs, DeFi, NFTs, memecoin frenzies, and, most recently, RWA tokenization. Each reshaped markets and minted new insiders. Yet beneath them all sits the same foundation: the freedom to transact, to own, to move value without permission.

That principle — anonymity as agency — is what brought many early users to crypto. It’s also what’s reviving interest today, as more jurisdictions enforce strict identity rules across centralized exchanges. Even bitcoin, although remaining the most decentralized asset, has a transparent ledger that exposes every transaction to forensic tracing. For privacy advocates, that’s too much visibility.

This helps explain the renewed appeal of privacy coins. Yet Zcash’s rally has far outpaced its peers. Monero (XMR), its closest competitor, gained about 65% between late September and November 9 — a sharp contrast to Zcash’s 1,270% surge. The question, then, is what specific narrative set Zcash apart?

What is ZCash?

Founded in 2015, ZCash is a standalone blockchain (and eponymous cryptocurrency) that uses zero-knowledge proofs to conceal all transaction details. At its core, Zcash relies on zk-SNARKs — “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Arguments of Knowledge.” This cryptography lets a user prove a transaction’s validity without revealing sender, receiver, or amount.

Zcash transactions can be public or “shielded.” Sending to a “z-address” hides all details while keeping the network mathematically verifiable. A defining feature is “viewing keys,” which allows for the selective disclosure of shielded transactions for audits or compliance — providing privacy with optional transparency.

Like Bitcoin, Zcash has a fixed 21 million-coin supply, with halvings roughly every four years. As of late 2025, around 16.3 million ZEC are in circulation.

The recent Zcash rally aligns with new infrastructure work from the Electric Coin Company, the project’s main development team. One of the most anticipated upgrades is Project Tachyon, an initiative designed to significantly enhance scalability. The goal is ambitious but necessary: Zcash’s current throughput — about 20 transactions per second with 1 MB blocks — remains far too limited for a full-scale currency, hampered by wallet syncing and bandwidth constraints.

Led by cryptographer Sean Bowe, Tachyon redesigns how nodes and wallets communicate, paving the way for larger blocks, faster propagation, and optimized data structures. The goal: “billions of users” and thousands of private transactions per second without compromising cryptographic integrity. Initial releases are expected through 2025.

Zcash’s accessibility has also improved with Zashi, a user-friendly mobile wallet launched in March 2024, and through cross-chain integrations like wrapped ZEC on Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Regulatory headwinds

Financial privacy inevitably draws regulatory scrutiny. By early 2025, at least 97 countries had enacted or updated rules addressing privacy coins, according to the CoinDesk report. Most stop short of outright bans but impose heavy compliance obligations on exchanges.

In the EU, MiCA doesn’t ban anonymity-enhancing assets but requires detailed transaction disclosures, prompting many exchanges to delist them. Availability across Europe dropped by 22%.

In the US, FinCEN’s pending rule would require exchanges to record and report private transactions over $500 involving unhosted wallets — effectively extending the Travel Rule to encrypted transfers.

Despite the hurdles, Zcash’s persistence speaks volumes. Nearly a decade after launch, it now sits at the heart of crypto’s ongoing debate: will the next wave of adoption choose transparency or discretion?