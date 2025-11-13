Zealand Pharma has announced the suspension of development of its drug candidate dapiglutide, intended to treat obesity. This compound, a dual agonist of GLP-1 and GLP-2 receptors, was due to enter the intermediate phase of clinical trials, although the complexity of studies relating to its anti-inflammatory effects has led to a strategic refocusing. In an increasingly competitive market dominated by GLP-1-based treatments, this decision aims to allocate resources to projects considered more distinctive and with higher added value.

Despite the program's discontinuation, Zealand Pharma's share price rose more than 5% on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, showing that investors approved of its decision. The Danish biotech company now intends to focus on its most promising projects, notably petrelintide, developed in partnership with Roche. This experimental treatment targets the pancreatic hormone amylin, with more moderate gastrointestinal side effects than those observed with GLP-1. Phase 2 results are expected in H1 2026.

Faced with Eli Lilly, whose candidate eloralintide recently showed a weight loss of up to 20.1%, Zealand will have to demonstrate the competitiveness of its approach. Analysts estimate that petrelintide could generate 15% to 20% long-term weight loss, but warn that it will be difficult to position itself as a leader without solid comparative data. In addition, Zealand has adjusted its operating expense forecast for 2025, bringing it down to between DKK 2bn and DKK 2.3bn, compared to an initial range of up to DKK 2.5bn.