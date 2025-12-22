Zijin Mining Group Company Limited has blossomed into a global metals powerhouse. Recent strides in clean energy, environmental revival and efficiency across continents highlight its expertise. For investors, this spells a disciplined blueprint for sustainable growth and resource security.

From its roots in China’s mining heartlands, Zijin Mining rises as a global titan in metals, reigning among the world's top producers of gold, copper and zinc, with over 30 major operations spanning 19 countries in five continents. Harnessing in-house R&D, the company drives peak efficiency and rock-bottom costs in acquisitions and ops, fueling unmatched value creation.

True to its roots, Zijin Mining's global engine roared into November with breakthroughs: Zijin Hydrogen Power unveiled China's grandest ammonia-to-hydrogen refueling station in Foshan, churning out 1,000 kg of clean fuel daily while slashing costs by 40%. Mid-month, Serbia Zijin Copper transformed

4 million sqm of desolate tailings into lush greenery for $37m, curbing erosion and reviving biodiversity.

The finale? Zijin christened Golden Voyage No.1, a mighty 70-meter, 2,000-tonne vessel on Lake Tanganyika, supercharging African logistics and prosperity.

Ore-spiring growth

Integrating data into the story, over 9M 25, revenue climbed to RMB 254.2bn, up 10.3% y/y, powered by higher mine output: gold, copper, and silver volumes rose 20%, 5%, and 1% to 65 tonnes, 830,000 tonnes, and 335 tonnes, respectively, versus a year earlier. Backed by this strong top-line performance, net profit surged to RMB 37.9bn, a 55.5% y/y jump, driven by a 540bp rise in gross margin to 24.9%.

These gains crown a year of relentless execution. Since early 2025, the company has closed four major acquisitions, the Akyem Gold Mine in Ghana, control of Zangge Mining, the Shapingou Molybdenum Mine in Anhui, and the Raygorodok Gold Mine in Kazakhstan, lifting gold, copper, lithium, and molybdenum reserves to new highs and adding strategic potassium resources, with the two gold mines already feeding production and profit.

Over the same period, construction on flagship growth engines, the Julong and Zhunuo copper mines and the Manono lithium project advanced steadily, with Phase 2 of Julong on track to be completed and onstream by end-2025.

Zijin Mining is forging an epic growth path. By 2028, copper output is targeted to rocket from 1 million tonnes in 2023 to 1.6 million tonnes, locking in its 65% dominance of China's supply. Gold production is expected to be 100-110 tonnes, lithium is set to rise from 3,000 to 300,000 tonnes, with silver and molybdenum steadily rising to over 700 tonnes, propelling Zijin to rule core metals and energize the green transition.

Stock doubles

This stellar run and upbeat outlook have nearly doubled the share price: up 108.2% over the year and lifted market capitalization to RMB 819bn. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 13.8x, based on estimated 2026 earnings, just below its 5-year average of 14.8x, signalling that, despite the rally, it is not expensive versus its own history. The modest discount reflects powerful earnings growth, with price still lagging the strengthened fundamentals.

At the same time, the company has kept shareholder rewards flowing, delivering a roughly 2% dividend yield and aiming to hold payouts above that level in the years ahead. Analyst sentiment has swung decisively bullish: all 20 covering analysts rate the stock a “Buy,” with a target price of RMB 35, implying a further 12.8% upside potential.

Navigating challenges ahead

Zijin Mining’s story is still being written in bold strokes. A 55% surge in profit, with its share price almost doubling, and a bulging copper and lithium pipeline place it at the heart of the green transition. Yet no titan marches unchallenged: volatile metal prices, geopolitical flashpoints from Africa to Central Asia, environmental scrutiny, and execution risk on mega-projects could all test its mettle. If Zijin can navigate these fault lines, its next chapter may be its most powerful yet.