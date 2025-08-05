Zoetis' quarterly results, released earlier this afternoon, confirm that the global leader in animal health is on track. The US company has capitalized on strong demand for its pet treatments, while keeping costs under control. This combination has enabled it to exceed analysts' expectations and raise its annual forecasts, which was enough to propel the stock up more than 7% in pre-market trading on Wall Street.

Zoetis is anything but a new name for those who follow the veterinary healthcare industry. Formerly a division of Pfizer, the New Jersey-based group has established itself as the world leader in animal healthcare.

Source: Zoetis

Its business model is based on well-oiled diversification: medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, parasiticides, and monitoring technologies for both pets and livestock. With expertise focused on eight major species (from cattle to fish, dogs and cats), the company is particularly successful in the pet segment, an inexhaustible source of growth as pets become fully-fledged members of Western families. In 2024, Zoetis generated $9.3bn in revenue, thanks to an active portfolio in over 100 countries.

Source: Zoetis

A brilliant second quarter, exceeding expectations

The figures for Q2 2025 speak for themselves. Revenue reached $2.46bn, up 4% on a reported basis but 8% on an organic basis, exceeding the $2.41bn anticipated. Growth was achieved without any increase in the cost of sales, which fell from $668m to $649m y-o-y (see second line in the table below). Adjusted net income reached $783m, or $1.76 per diluted share, exceeding the $1.62 expected. This represents a 13% year-on-year increase in adjusted EPS, demonstrating strong operational leverage. On a like-for-like basis, performance was driven by the pet division, where sales rose 8% to $1.79bn.

Source: Zoetis

The stars of the catalog? Simparica Trio, a combination treatment against fleas, ticks, and worms, and the dermatological drugs Apoquel and Cytopoint, in addition to the monoclonal antibodies Librela and Solensia. International sales also grew by 9% on an organic basis. The decline in the livestock division (-2% organically in the United States) was due to base effects (divestment of MFA activities) and supply tensions, but remained contained.

Cost discipline, share buybacks and higher forecasts

However, beyond revenues, it is on the cost side that the most promising levers can be found. Cost of sales fell by 3% over the quarter, from $668m to $649m, despite an increase in sales. R&D expenses were flat (+1%), while restructuring costs fell by nearly 30%. The combined effect of these cost controls resulted in a 16% jump in pre-tax income.

Share buybacks rounded off the effort, with the average number of diluted shares falling y-o-y from 456 million to 445 million. This accretive effect fueled the rise in diluted EPS, which climbed 18% on a reported basis. This strategy paid off in a context where the stock had been lagging since the beginning of the year.

Zoetis is confident and has raised its 2025 guidance: revenue is now expected to be between $9.45bn and $9.60bn (vs. $9.43bn to $9.58bn previously), while adjusted EPS is expected between $6.30 and $6.40, again above the FactSet consensus of $6.24. The company is targeting annual organic growth of 6.5% to 8% for its revenues and 5.5% to 7.5% for its adjusted net income.

A history of sustainable growth

The message is clear: Zoetis is not content to defend its market positions, it is strengthening them each quarter through a strategy of continuous innovation (several marketing approvals in Asia and Europe this quarter), relevant geographic diversification, and obsessive attention to execution. The fundamentals of animal health remain strong, driven by the aging of pets, growth in pet ownership and the rise of chronic treatments.

Source: Zoetis

Zoetis' resilience in economic cycles, its ability to control costs and generate organic growth superior to its peers make it a veterinary stock with growth potential. A thoroughbred in a sector undergoing a renaissance. Also worth noting: yesterday's strong results from IDEXX Laboratories.